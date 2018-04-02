Letters: Legalising drugs would send the wrong message

Who will protect our communities and families from the disruption and anti-social behaviour associated with illegal drug use or the damage such use often does messing up the brains of regular users?

I find it is a constant struggle to try to protect my constituents from the nightmare of chaotic and disruptive behaviour of users and suppliers.

Tommy Sheppard MP, however, uses exceptional cases as the driving force for his campaign to make drug use easier - and more expensive for those who pick up the pieces

Three years ago in the Southside and in other areas of Edinburgh there were street fights, injecting within stairs, broken shop windows and a host of other disruption which imposed fear on law abiding citizens as the use of legal highs became prevalent.

After some local despair an enterprising and well qualified police sergeant at St Leonards managed to persuade the authorities in London to ban them. The disruption faded from our streets.

I’ve heard the arguments made by Tommy Sheppard many times before. But who will protect the ordinary law- abiding citizen, as well as those vulnerable people who are prone to the temptations of drug misuse?

A clear message through the laws of the land will help.

Cllr Cameron Rose, Southside & Newington Ward, City Chambers, Edinburgh

