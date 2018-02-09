Letters: Pedestrians and cyclists don’t mix

One reader has their say on the issue with cyclists and pedestrians.
I read in ‘Your View’ that another person finds the idea of pavements, previously a “safe zone” for pedestrians being shared with cyclists to be dangerous and complete madness (Letters, February 6).
Having experienced on two occasions this week meeting cyclists on pavements – not a designated shared pavement, a pavement – and not yobs on old bikes but the full ‘Tour de France’ outfits including helmets and glasses, one reacted when challenged with “get out the road” followed by a profanity and continued.
The other explained that all pavements were available for cyclists now because the roads were too dangerous because of cars and trucks running over cyclists. Having pushed myself into and almost over a fence in an effort not to be run over by a cyclist on a pavement, the irony of his statement appeared to be lost on him.
Pavements are for pedestrians, nothing else. The amount of our money being spent on cycle paths throughout Edinburgh to be used by less than 5 per cent of the travelling public in Edinburgh is a disgrace and the council needs to rethink its priorities and return all pavements to pedestrian use only, before a pedestrian is seriously hurt or killed by a cyclist.
Mr K Clark, Lochend Park View, Edinburgh.