Letters: Pedestrians and cyclists don’t mix

One reader has their say on the issue with cyclists and pedestrians.

I read in ‘Your View’ that another person finds the idea of pavements, previously a “safe zone” for pedestrians being shared with cyclists to be dangerous and complete madness (Letters, February 6).

Having experienced on two ­occasions this week meeting cyclists on pavements – not a designated shared pavement, a pavement – and not yobs on old bikes but the full ‘Tour de France’ outfits including helmets and glasses, one reacted when challenged with “get out the road” followed by a profanity and continued.

The other explained that all ­pavements were available for cyclists now because the roads were too ­dangerous because of cars and trucks running over cyclists. Having pushed myself into and almost over a fence in an effort not to be run over by a cyclist on a pavement, the irony of his statement appeared to be lost on him.

Pavements are for pedestrians, nothing else. The amount of our money ­being spent on cycle paths throughout Edinburgh to be used by less than 5 per cent of the travelling public in Edinburgh is a disgrace and the council needs to rethink its priorities and return all pavements to ­pedestrian use only, before a pedestrian is ­seriously hurt or killed by a cyclist.

Mr K Clark, Lochend Park View, Edinburgh.