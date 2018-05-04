Longest continuous inflatable obstacle course in the world coming to Edinburgh

Calling all thrillseekers! The longest continuous inflatable obstacle course in the world is coming back to the Capital, and it’s even bigger than before.

The Labyrinth Challenge, is returning to Scotland this summer with a brand new course, which is over 1,000ft long and includes more than 30 fun obstacles in five-themed zones.

The obstacle course is coming to the Capital

The course is coming to BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh this June.

The pop-up attraction, owned and operated by Simply The Best Events, was enjoyed by around 100,000 people last year across the UK and features inflatable challenges including hurdles, climbing walls, tunnels and slides.

This year also sees the return of The Village which includes a Mini Labyrinth course for children aged 5-9 to enjoy.

Dan Byrne, Tour Director for The Labyrinth Challenge, said: “We can’t wait to bring the new look Labyrinth Challenge to Scotland this summer.

“The giant inflatable assault course gives family and friends the opportunity to race together or just have fun tackling the wacky obstacles.

“We’ve spent the winter revamping the course to ensure it’s even more action-packed for thrill seekers. There’s a new start, it’s even longer and we’ve replaced some challenges with brand new inflatable sections.

“A ticket gives people the chance to tackle the course as many times as they like during their hour-long slot and enjoy unlimited use of 30 other great inflatables and attractions in The Village.”

The event takes place across the weekend of June 16th and 17th.

The Labyrinth Challenge course and The Village are also available for corporate hire on Friday, June 15th, for between 50 and 2,000 people.

Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge and unlimited use of The Village are priced at £20 and £15 for the under 10s and are available online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com.