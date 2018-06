Have your say

We asked and you recommended. Edinburgh Evening News readers have their say about the best ice cream shops around.

Set out with its candy stripe décor, fans of Once Upon A Time in South Queensferry rated the ice cream the cream of the crop.

Elena Di Rollo'Musselburgh

Nostalgia perseveres as amongst the array of ice cream flavours, old fashioned sweets tempt customers.

Crollas'Edinburgh

Pic Lisa Ferguson 31/05/2018''Once Upon a Time ,South Queensferry