Love Actually Live tour set to return to Edinburgh

Following a sold out 2017 tour, Love Actually will once again be screened live in Edinburgh, with a full orchestra performing its enchanting score

Kicking off the holiday season and getting many into the holiday spirit, the tour will once again return to Edinburgh.

Love Actually Live is returning to the Capital

The tour will visit the Capital on December 8 at the Usher Hall before a Glasgow showing the next day.

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen.

The film, which is fast becoming a Christmas tradition for many is showing in the UK at the following locations.

Monday 26th Nov – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 30th Nov - Poole Lighthouse

Saturday 1st Dec – Bath Forum

Sunday 2nd Dec – London Palladium

Monday 3rd Dec – Cardiff St David’s Hall

Tuesday 4th Dec – Sheffield City Hall

Thursday 6th Dec – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday 8th Dec – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 9th Dec – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Monday 10th Dec – Hull Venue

Tuesday 11th Dec – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday 12th Dec – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday 13th Dec – York Barbican

Tickets for the Edinburgh show vary from £65, £49.50. £39.50