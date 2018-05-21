Major cannabis haul seized at Loanhead industrial estate

TENS of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis has been discovered in a police raid at an industrial estate in Loanhead.

Police in Midlothian discovered the cannabis cultivation on Friday at Unit 5/1 of the Eldin Industrial Estate at Edgefield Road.

Officers seized 25 mature cannabis plants worth in the region of £7,000 and 1.72kg of cannabis worth in the region of £17,000.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information that can assist them to please get in contact.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson said: “Removing illegal and harmful drugs from the streets of Midlothian is a priority for local residents, as it is for me and my officers.

“We take all information we receive from the community about the production or distribution of illegal substances extremely seriously and will act on it immediately.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug offences in your area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE