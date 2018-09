A 19-year-old man has been charged following an assault near an Edinburgh nightclub.

The incident took place during the early hours of Saturday, 1 September, shortly after closing time at ATIK in West Tollcross.

An 18-year-old man sustainted a serious facial injury as a result of the attack.

The male will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital