Man appears in court over Wester Hailes murder probe

A MAN has gone on trial accused of murdering a male by repeatedly striking him on his body with a knife.

David Geddes,41, allegedly killed Jaymie Hall following a May 2017 incident at Dumbryden Gardens in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.

Mr Geddes, whose address has been given as being a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, appeared in the city’s high court on Monday - the first day of proceedings in the case.

Jurors also heard the contents of a legal document detailing the two charges facing Mr Geddes.

Prosecutors claim that on May 27 2017, at 65 Dumbryden Gardens, Edinburgh, Mr Geddes murdered Jaymie Hall by repeatedly striking him on his body with a knife.

The Crown also claims that on the same date and at the same location, Mr Geddes attempted to defeat the ends of justice by concealing the knife used in the alleged murder in a bin at 10 Dumbryden Gardens.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Geddes did “instruct and compel” two men called John Rorison and Jack Geddes to provide police officers investigating Mr Hall’s death with an “inaccurate and untruthful version of events”.

Mr Geddes is also accused of inducing Jack Geddes to “flee” from Dumbryden Gardens.

The Crown claims the accused did this with “intent to conceal or destroy evidence” and to “avoid detection, arrest and prosecution”.

Mr Geddes, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Uist, continues.