Man arrested following death of 41-year-old in Dalkeith

A man has been arrested following the death of a 41-year-old man on a Dalkeith street police have confirmed.

Officers responded to an incident on Woodburn Road at around 12.25pm on Saturday afternoon where the victim was found seriously injured.

A man was killed on Woodburn Road on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services the man passed away at the scene.

The Evening News understands that the death involved a knife and it took place close to Woodburn shops.

A major investigation is now underway and police are treating the death as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“If you were in or around Woodburn Road during the early afternoon of Saturday 3 March and have any information relevant to our investigation then please contact us immediately. “

Inspector Michelle Ritchie from Dalkeith Police Station said: “We recognise that this death may have a significant impact on the local community and we’ll have high visibility patrols in the area supporting the inquiry and offering reassurance to the public.

“If you believe you can help us with the investigation then please approach the officers on patrol, call us on 101 and quote incident number 1716 of the 3rd March. Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital