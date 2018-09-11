Man ‘fighting for life’ after being hit by Edinburgh Tram

Have your say

A man is understood to be fighting for their life after being struck by a tram this afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing CPR being performed on the man after being struck by a tram at Saughton Mains just after midday.

Edinburgh Trams stated a “serious accident” at Saughton Mains had caused partial closure of the route.

A witness on the scene said a body was seen lying in the grass and a tram driver was nearby “in shock” as a passerby gave CPR.

Trams heading to the airport have been stopped due to the incident.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “We can confirm emergency services were called to a location near the Saughton tram stop at around 12.10 this morning following an incident involving a pedestrian and a tram.

“An investigation is currently underway and until it is completed we are unable to comment further.”

Trams continue to run between Haymarket and York Place due to the serious accident.

Council Leader Adam McVey passed on his regards.

He tweeted: “Thoughts are with all those affected. Emergency services are working closely with transport companies & Council.”

Cyclist Stuart Threlfall reported on Twitter that the incident on the Saughton Cycle Path tram line means Saughton Mains Street and the pavement on the north side of Stenhouse Drive has been shut to cyclists and pedestrians.

He advised cyclists use Stenhouse Drive as an alternative route.

