Man hit by masonry from Balmoral Hotel on Princes Street

Have your say

A MAN was rushed to hospital with a head injury after being struck by masonry from the Barmoral Hotel.

The Health & Safety Executive has been informed about the incident which closed part of Princes Street at just before 10am today.

A man in his 40s sustained a head injury and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Princes Street was temporarily closed between North Bridge and St Andrew Square as a precaution. At 12:25pm, police stated that the road had been reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 09.54am today to attend an incident on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“One male patient in his 40s was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We were called to the junction of North Bridge and Princes Street at 10.50am on Friday, December 15, following a report that masonry had struck a pedestrian.

“The man sustained a head injury, which is not believed to be life threatening. He has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Princes Street was temporarily closed to pedestrians and traffic in both directions between North Bridge and St Andrews Square as a precaution. The road has now reopened and the public are thanked for their understanding.

“The Health & Safety Executive and City of Edinburgh Council have been contacted.”

The Balmoral Hotel has recently completed a multi-million pound refurbishment of its events suites to celebrate Rocco Forte Group’s 20th anniversary.

Last year a bus passenger was injured after a piece of masonry fell on top of a bus in the centre of the Capital.

The incident occurred close to the Festival Theatre. The man was treated for cuts and bruises.

In 2000, Australian waitress Christine Foster, 26, was killed by falling masonry outside Ryan’s Bar in the West End.

Support our Christmas campaign to make Edinburgh the Capital of Kindness - Sign up HERE