Map: The areas with roads closed ahead of weekend Iron Man event

Have your say

A number of roads are closed ahead of the second Iron Man event in Edinburgh on Sunday July 1.

The road closures apply to all vehciles not involved in the event apart from emergency vehicles.

Credit: Iron Man.com

Parking restrictions are also in place ahead of the event.

The area with roads closures are as follows:

Prestonpans, Cockenzie and Port Seton:

From 08:00 to 18:00 The B1348 from Appin Drive to East Lorimer Place is closed with access avaailable up to Whin Park.

From 06:30 - 10:30 Appin Drive through to Lyars Road will be closed with access available via the A1.

Aberlady

06:30 - 10:30 There is no access westbound or eastbound on the A198 and the A6137. Local access only

Longniddry

06:30 - 10:30 - The A198 towards Lyars Roadis closed. There is no access along the B1348, the A198 or the B1377. Access is available through the A1 at the Bankton junction and the A198

Gullane, Dirleton and Drem

From 06:30 - 10:30: There is no access along the A198 towards Longniddry and a diversion is in place. Follow sights for Chester Hill using the A1.

Haddington

From 07:00 - 10:30 - Access will be restricted on Hope Park, Station Road and West Road. Vehicle access will be restricted.

Pencaitland, Ormiston

From 07:30 - 11:00 - The bike course uses Gladsmuir to East Saltounon on the B6355. Access to the A1 remains available through Ormiston to Tranent and the A1.

From 08:13:00 A managed crossing point will allow vehicles to cross the bike course.

Holyrood Park

04:00 - 21:00 No vehicle access on Queens Drive between Holyrood House and Meadowbank Gate.

No vehicle access on Queen’s Drive from St Margaret Loch to Broad Pavement car park.

08:30 to 17:00 Holyrood Park closed to vehicles.

East Saltoun

07:30 - 12:30 No vehicle access from Pencaitland to Gifford and West Crescent. Access is avilable via North Haddington via Saughton East Mains and Bolton

Gifford

From 07:30 to 12:30

The bike course travels in both directions from Gifford coming via East Saltoun through the main street.

Vehicles are unable to cross the course and vehicles parked in the cricket ground will have access to the A1 via Cockies Brae.

Garvald

From 07:30 to 13:00

Vehicles will be able to access the village via the B6370 and the A1. There is no access directly west.

Humble

From 08:00 to 13:00

Access west on the B6368 is available at all times. There is no crossing the bike route in the area for vehicles.

Cousland

From 08:00 to 13:00

There will be no vehicles access across Hadfast Road with a diversion in place via Southfield Road.

Whitecraig

From 08:30 to 13:30

No vehicle access on Salters Road heading south. Access via A1 and City Bypass.

Old Craighall, Newton Village

From 08:30 to 13:30

No vehicle access from the old Craighall East to the Newton Estate. Residential access will be possible from the west via A6016.

Craigmillar, Niddrie Mains Road

From 08:30 to 13:45

Greendykes Road No vehicle access on this road to the Craigmillar Catle Avenue junction.

Craigmillar Castle Avenue - Closed from Greendykes Road to Craigmillar Castle Road, Access from Castle Loan

Niddrie Mains Road - East/West flow is restricted to buses only with no public crossing.

Duddingston

Duddingston Road West is closed to traffic. Old Church lane is closed. Diversion and alternative access from Milton Road West.