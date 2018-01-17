Meetings to discuss merger plans for Currie High and WHEC

Controversial proposals to merge two Edinburgh high schools are to be discussed at two upcoming meetings as campaigners vow to keep up their momentum in opposition to the plans.

The plans, part of the council’s ongoing schools review, would see the creation of a new south west Edinburgh high school, made from the amalgamation of Currie High and Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC).

As a result, both of the existing schools would close in 2022 following the transfer of pupils to the new site.

The council has said the plans are still very much up for discussion and that a new school – were it to go ahead – would provide pupils with top notch facilities.

The plans will be discussed next Tuesday at a meeting of the Pentlands Neighbourhood Partnership, which will take place at the Gibson Craig Memorial Hall in Currie from 7pm.

Among those set to attend is Conservative Pentland Hills councillor Susan Webber, who has tabled a motion on the subject.

She said: “Time has had little effect to change the minds of the local residents and many are now more resolute in their opposition, as am I.

“This has also given the wider community the time to assess the proposals and to do their own investigations and evidence gathering that has been noticeably absent and bereft from these council proposals.

“Currie Community High is one of the best within Edinburgh and the part it plays within the community is one of the many factors that contribute to this success.

“Yes, there are structural problems with the building and these will have to be addressed but demolishing the school and re-siting it elsewhere, out with the very community that gives its lifeblood is most definitely not the solution.”

The plans will also be discussed at a public meeting organised by Currie Community Council, also at the Gibson Craig Memorial Hall, on February 6 at 7.30pm.

In an opinion piece for the Evening News published earlier this month, council education convener Ian Perry said it was important to highlight the potential benefits state-of-the-art schools can bring.

He wrote: “Yes, change brings with it hurdles to overcome but if everyone works together it can only be positive. Where community links presently exist with schools these will be maintained and if possible expanded and new schools, like the one proposed in the west of the city, will have new and strong community links established.

“We’re determined to improve attainment and achievement for all and to make sure no child is left behind.

“The educational outcomes for our young people should be at the heart of our future plans and providing schools that fully meet the needs of our learners is key to our success moving forward.”