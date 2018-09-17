Memorial to Maybury crash victim Jonny Smith ‘set on fire’ by vandals

A memorial paying tribute to Jonny Smith, who was killed in a fatal car crash on Maybury Road, has been targeted by vandals.

Jonny died after a speeding stolen Audi A3 forced a family’s BMW to plough into his car on Maybury Road.

According to the family, the memorial was set alight with flags and banners paying tribute to Jonny damaged.

READ MORE: Family of Maybury crash victim Jonny Smith share their pain and anger over tragic death

The family shared images of the scene on social media as well as post condemning the ‘sickening’ actions of the vandals.

Writing on social media on the Justice for Jonny Facebook page they wrote: “Honestly its as if we are just tainted, has our family not been through enough, you know we don’t ask much we don’t want much a few metres with a few flags filled with messages from all that loved Jonny, is it really too much to ask for that, a place we can remember what was stolen from us.

The damage to the Justice for Jonny memorial.

“Where Jonny took his last breath is precious to us others may not understand it but we feel something there, what possesses a person to do something like that, it is absolutely sickening, my poor mum takes care of that memorial every single day its tidied it is beautiful and all for what.

READ MORE: Mum of Maybury crash victim: Find animal who left my Jonny to die

“For some heartless excuse of a human being to come and set it alight, there’s a special place in hell for people like you, my family has been through enough!

“Let us mourn, we don’t cause any harm, let us just try remember what we once had.

A banner has been ripped by vandals with lighter fluid also found by family members.

Images shared by the family on social media showed the extent of the damage and appeared to show lighter fluid at the scene.

The family also vowed to have the memorial ‘fixed in no time’ to honour Jonny.