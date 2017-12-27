‘Merry Xmas’ message appears in the Pentlands

As parts of Edinburgh awoke to a light covering of snow on Boxing Day, one adventurous hillwalker took it upon themselves to create a unique Christmas message.

The message, which reads ‘Merry Xmas’ followed by a smiley face, appeared yesterday morning on the snow-covered face of Caerketton Hill in the Pentlands to the south of Edinburgh.

Temperatures dipped on Christmas Day, with some places in the Capital - particularly those on higher ground - experiencing a few inches of snowfall.

The individual responsible has not yet been named, but it is understood that they created the festive message just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning.