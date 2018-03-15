Missing Edinburgh woman may have travelled to Carlisle

Police are appealing for a missing woman who they believe could have travelled to Carlisle via the Borders.

46-year-old Leigh Hunter, also known as Leigh Gray, was reported missing from the Sighthill area of the city.

She left a residential address in Sighthill Road around 10.45am on Wednesday 14th March.

It’s believed she travelled to the Penicuik area of Midlothian in a dark red Renault Scenic, with the registration number SB10 NLL, where she arrived between 1.30pm and 2pm.

Leigh may have been intending to head south towards Carlisle, Cumbria from there.

Leigh requires daily medication which she does not currently have access to and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Leigh is described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length straight dark hair, blue eyes and distinct bumps on both her hands.

She was last seen wearing a black and yellow cagoule, a black and white striped coat, slim fit black trousers and black Sketchers.

Inspector George Nisbet of Edinburgh Police Division said: “We continue to liaise with colleagues in a number of areas and in other police forces as part of our efforts to trace Leigh.

“However, we’re also asking for the public’s help and would urge anyone who may have seen Leigh or the car described since she left Penicuik to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2129 of 14th March.