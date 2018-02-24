Missing mum and baby daughter found safe and well

A missing Edinburgh mother and her five-month-old daughter have been found safe and well.

Toni McNelis, 24, and her child were reported missing from an address in Marine Drive, Edinburgh, having last been seen in the area on Wednesday evening.

Police issued an appeal for information to trace the pair amid concerns for their welfare.

The force confirmed on Saturday that they have now been found “safe and well” in the Scottish capital.