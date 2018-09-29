Missing teenage girl found ‘safe and well’ in Edinburgh

Have your say

Missing teen Courtney Booth has been found “safe and well” in Edinburgh more than a week after she disappeared.

Courtney Booth, 15, went missing from her hometown of Doncaster, South Yorkshire last Saturday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police previously said Courtney had never been missing before and concern was growing for her welfare.

Police issued an image of Courtney along with 25-year-old Tom Fallon at Edinburgh train station on Saturday.

The footage was recorded at 6.45pm on Sunday, September 23 as they left the station on foot and caught the X62 bus from St Andrews Bus Station.

