Motorcyclist dies in Boxing Day bike crash

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in the Duddingston area.

The incident happened around 2.30 yesterday afternoon at Duddingston Park near to the junction with Milton Road.

The rider of a Husqvarna motorcycle travelling onto Duddington Park from Duddingston Park South collided with a Saab 93 car, which was unoccupied and parked on the street.

As a result, the 28-year-old male rider sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Road Policing Officers attended along with other emergency services and the road was closed for around five and a half hours for collision investigation to be conducted at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes Police Station said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who tragically lost his life as a result of the collision.

“I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the area immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to this inquiry is asked to come forward to help with our investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Fettes via 101, quoting incident number 1923 of 26 December.