Neil Lennon donates chance to manage Hibs for a day as charity auction prize

An East Lothian charity is offering the chance to manage Hibs for a day - after manager Neil Lennon donated the opportunity as an auction prize.

The Tranent-based Walk With Scott Foundation (WWSF), established by local resident Scott Glynn, is accepting offers from interested parties, with the top bidder winning the chance to walk in Lennon’s shoes for 24 hours.

Scott Glynn won the Community Champions award at last year's Local Hero awards. Picture: TSPL

The winner will meet the Hibs first team, take a training session and be treated to a tour of the club’s East Mains training complex.

A spokesperson for WWSF said: “This is a fantastic auction item kindly donated by Neil Lennon and Hibs.”

The top bid currently stands at £750 but with a closing date of November 17, that is expected to increase.

Bids can be placed on the Foundation Facebook page here.

Glynn - named Community Champion at the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero awards last year - met Lennon at a recent friendly match between Tranent Juniors and a Hibs XI at Foresters Park.

The WWSF began life as a small charity effort, later achieving foundation status in 2017.

In the last six years, the Foundation has helped 50 charities and raised over £250,000 through a number of walking events.