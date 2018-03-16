New Avengers:Infinity War trailer to be released today

A new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released today offering fans of the franchise the latest clips from the upcoming film shot in the Capital.

Marvel Studios will release the new trailer of Avengers: Infinity War at 1pm today, with the pre-sale tickets going live in the next few days.

The new trailer for the film from the Russo brothers is expected once again to feature a glimpse of the Capital.

A warehouse on Edinburgh’s waterfront was turned into a film studio for the film with the turbine plant in the Leith Docks being hired for 3 months by the studio.

Avengers: Infinity War is the biggest ever film production to be made in Scotland.

Filming also took place in Waverley station, which featured in the last trailer, as well as filming on the Royal Mile.

Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest production to visit the city, with a crew of more than 400.

Waverly Station has installed a coffee shop and put up a 40ft green screen''.

Disney has been urged to hold a film premiere in Edinburgh for the new Avengers film that was shot and filmed in the Capital, however, nothing has been made official.

The trailer will be shared on Marvel Studio’s official social media handles as well as on Youtube.