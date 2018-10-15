New Greek style coffee bar opens in Edinburgh

If you’ve ever been to Greece, you’ll know that the country’s culinary delights are as memorable as the scenery – from Freddo Cappuccinos to Spanakopita (spinach pastry) and Bougatsa Cream (custard pastry).

But from today you can enjoy some more of these café specialities in a new, independent Greek style coffee bar which has just opened in Edinburgh.

After years of a growing Greek population demanding authentic Mediterranean tastes in the capital, two young entrepreneurs have now launched their business in Home Street,Tollcross.

'Don't Tell Mama' is the first venture for Thessaloniki-raised childhood friends Themistocles Sima and Stathis Tsakiridis.

What's it like?

Don't Tell Mama’s light-filled cafe and deli will offer customers carefully sourced coffee and a Mediterranean-influenced menu.

The owners aim to cater to all coffee needs and they are serving modern Greek food specialising in simple, authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Inspired by classic Greek street food, their focus is on quick and appetising dishes served up in hip surroundings for the hungry folks of Edinburgh's Southside. With the choice of sitting in or made to go, all dishes will bring together fresh flavours with an emphasis on responsibly-sourced ingredients.

They will have seasonal specials, as well as a host of traditional favourites and will cater for vegetarians and vegans.

Light bites will include more than 10 different traditional pastries such as Greek favourite Spanakopita as well as a variety of sweet pastry fillings, cakes, sandwiches, salads and soups.

Demand for Mediterranean

Co-owners Themis and Stathis said: "The opportunity presented by the community's demand for Mediterranean food and coffee culture was one not to be missed. The location is perfect, right in the centre of Edinburgh – ideal to reach new customers who share our passion for incredible coffee and are looking for something that little bit unique and special."

Don't Tell Mama is now open daily from 7am-7pm. The coffee bar is located at a former bakery business at 64 Home Street in Tollcross, Edinburgh.