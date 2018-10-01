New Poundland store opens at Cameron Toll

Have your say

A new Poundland store has opened at Cameron Toll.

The store opened at 10am this morning and marks the start of Poundland replacing Poundworld stores.

PEP&CO will be available in eight of the 20 new locations opening across the UK.

Poundland expects to open around 20 stores across the country in a move that will create 400 jobs.

All former Poundworld staff will be guaranteed interviews if they apply.

“We’re trading strongly and stores with a PEP&CO fashion store are a hit with customers,” said Poundland’s UK & Ireland managing director Barry Williams.

“That’s why we’re keen to find larger sites that enable us to bring our widest ranges to more high streets across the country.”

“However, we can only do this if landlords really change their expectations about the total cost of occupation to reflect the new realities of UK retail,” he added.

Poundland attracts seven million shoppers each week to its stores.