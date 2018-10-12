New roadworks in Edinburgh to watch out for this weekend

Have your say

Motorists travelling in and around Edinburgh will be faced with some new obstructions this weekend.

READ MORE: Edinburgh roadworks: 10 more days of disruption on Queensferry Road

Here are some of the roadworks taking place in and around the capital;

Bonnington Road B900; between Bonnington Toll and Bonnington Street Lane; gas main renewal, 4-way temporary traffic lights at Bonnington Toll for two weeks then 2-way lights moving eastwards along Bonnington Road; Sat Oct 13th at 8am until Sun Nov 25th at 6pm.

Lanark Road West A70; Pentland Hills at Bridge Road; Three-way temporary traffic lights for Scottish Water valve repairs; Sat Oct 13th at 9am until Sun Oct 14th at 4pm.

Fountainbridge A702; city centre between Semple Street and Ponton Street; due to a crane lift, the road will be closed westbound through traffic and the north footway will be closed. Access to Dundee Street via Semple Street-Morrison Street-Gardner's Crescent. Two lanes will be closed on Ponton Street; Sun Oct 14th from 6am-6pm.

George Street; city centre between St Andrew Square and Hanover Street; due to crane lift, the road will be closed to westbound traffic and there will be lane closures on North/South St David Street. Parking will be suspended on both sides of George Street and on the central reserve; Sun Oct 14th 6am-4pm. The same closure will be in place on Oct 28th, Sat Nov 3rd and Sat Nov 10th.

Thistle Street; city centre at North St David Street; Road closed for Virgin Media network maintenance. The eastern ends of of Thistle Street North East and South East Lanes closed; Sun Oct 14th 8am-6pm.

Ferry Road B9085; Forth at Drylaw Hall; Two-temporary lights for City Council carriageway repairs at bus stops. Sun Oct 14th 8am-4pm

East Market Street; city centre between Cranston Street and New Street; Two-way temporary traffic lights for window cleaning for a building contractor. Sun Oct 14th 8am-1pm.

Ferry Road A902; Forth at Craighall Road; Three-way temporary traffic lights for Scottish Water ironwork repairs. Sun Oct 14th to Mon Oct 15th at 7am.

East Mayfield; Southside/Newington at Mayfield Gardens/Minto Street; Road closed to through traffic for Scottish Water ironwork repairs. Sun oct 14th 9:30am-4pm.

Here's the City Council's full list of ongoing and forthcoming roadworks.