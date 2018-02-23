Nine arrested during latest round of West Lothian drug raids

POLICE have arrested and charged nine people as part of a crackdown on drug crime in West Lothian.

Officers raided 11 properties in Fauldhouse, Armadale, Bathgate and Mid Calder on Wednesday as part of Operation Newbury. During the operation, seven men aged between 21 and 53 years old and two women aged 27 and 52 were arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers force their way into a property in Blackburn during last week's drug raids

Officers recovered a quantity of cocaine, heroin, amphetamines and cannabis.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “This continued enforcement targets those involved in drugs, violence and the associated anti-social behaviour that impacts our local community.

“The public have made it clear they will not tolerate drug crime in their areas and through the information they provide us with we are able to carry out successful operations such as this to remove offenders from our streets.

“I would urge anyone wishing to report ongoing crime in their area to do so by contacting us via 101 or by making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

As previously revealed by the Evening News, warrants were executed at 17 addresses in Livingston, Whitburn, Bathgate and Kirknewton on Friday 16 February - with eight men and four women charged.

All of those arrested during the raids have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Liz Macleod, Local Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “Operation Newbury should send a clear message to communities across West Lothian that tackling the misuse of drugs and their distribution is one of our top priorities.

“We will not tolerate drug crime and associated offences and will continue to address any concerns raised to us.”