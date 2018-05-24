OAP injured in attempted handbag theft in Linlithgow

A pensioner was left with injuries after being pushed to the ground in an attempted handbag theft in Linlithgow.

Two men approached a woman in her 70’s on St Ninian’s Way and attempted to take her handbag around 3pm on Wednesday May 23.

The woman was walking through the public car park towards the children’s play area near Linlithgow Loch when she was approached by the men.

They failed to take the bag but caused the woman to fal.

The men then ran off in the direction of St Ninian’s Way and the High Street.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Linlithgow.

The suspects are described as white, late teens, approximately 5ft 10 inches tall and both of slim build.

One suspect was dressed in full grey clothing with his hood up, and the other suspect was wearing all black clothing also with his hood up.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help and are asking anyone with information that can assist them to please get in contact.

Detective Constable Jo McCall of West Lothian CID at Livingston said: “The woman was injured as a result of the attempted robbery, and she has been left understandably very shaken.

“I am eager to speak to anyone who was in the area around 3pm on Wednesday and who may have seen any suspicious activity.

“I am particularly keen to trace a woman motorist who assisted the woman as she lay on the ground.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the suspects, or has any information that can help our investigation, is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2238 of 23rd May 2018, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.