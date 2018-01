Police are seeking the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Harris Sandilands.

The teen was last seen at Howdenhall around 3:30pm on the 12 January.

He is described as being medium build,5’4” with a tanned complexion, dark curly hair and a Scottish accent. It is thought he was wearing a 2-tone grey tracksuit, and has a diamond in left ear.

Police have urged anyone who may have information to ring 101-ref 2829 of 12/01/18