Police called after man carrying toy mistaken for having ‘a machete’ at Meadows Festival

Police were called to a family festival after receiving reports of a man armed with a “machete”.

A member of the public alerted Police Scotland to a man who they believed was carrying the blade around the popular Meadows Festival on Saturday afternoon.

Officers raced to the scene of the free, volunteer-run weekend of music, family activities and stalls where thousands were gathered.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the machete had been mistaken for a children’s plastic toy.

A police spokesman said: “We did receive a call yesterday afternoon with a report that a man was in possession of a machete at The Meadows.

“However officers realised it was a toy when they arrived at the scene.”