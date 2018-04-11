Police car damaged in dramatic Stenhouse crash

A collision between a police car and a BMW on Stenhouse Road. Picture: Ian Georgeson
A collision between a police car and a BMW on Stenhouse Road. Picture: Ian Georgeson
0
Have your say

A police car has been involved in a major smash with another vehicle in Stenhouse this afternoon.

One ambulance crew rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the police at 2.50pm.

More photos of the dramatic collision. Picture: Ian Georgeson

More photos of the dramatic collision. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The collision happened at the junction of Stenhouse Road and Calder Road.

The incident remains ongoing, with emergency services at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We received the call at 3.03pm from the police that there was smoke coming from a vehicle after a traffic collision. There are no persons trapped inside.”

There have been a series of traffic collisions involving police vehicles in Edinburgh over the past 12 months.

Police remain in attendance at the scene of the crash on Stenhouse Road

Police remain in attendance at the scene of the crash on Stenhouse Road

In January a police car hit a Mercedes on London Road. Another was involved in a smash at Barnton.

In May last year a police vehicle hit a car on Raeburn Place.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE