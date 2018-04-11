Police car damaged in dramatic Stenhouse crash

Have your say

A police car has been involved in a major smash with another vehicle in Stenhouse this afternoon.

One ambulance crew rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the police at 2.50pm.

More photos of the dramatic collision. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The collision happened at the junction of Stenhouse Road and Calder Road.

The incident remains ongoing, with emergency services at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We received the call at 3.03pm from the police that there was smoke coming from a vehicle after a traffic collision. There are no persons trapped inside.”

There have been a series of traffic collisions involving police vehicles in Edinburgh over the past 12 months.

Police remain in attendance at the scene of the crash on Stenhouse Road

In January a police car hit a Mercedes on London Road. Another was involved in a smash at Barnton.

In May last year a police vehicle hit a car on Raeburn Place.

