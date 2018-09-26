Police issue ‘do not approach’ warning over missing 16-year-old

Police Scotland have released an image of 16-year-old boy that officers urgently require to trace in order to assist their investigations into a serious assault.

Ian Hutchison is known to have links to the Southside area of Edinburgh, but may have travelled elsewhere in Scotland. He is described as white, 6ft, slim build with medium length brown hair.

Detective Inspector Clark Martin said: “We are asking anyone who may have seen Ian Hutchison recently, or those with information which may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Members of the public are asked not approach Ian Hutchison but should contact police as a matter of urgency if they have any information.

Anyone with information about Ian Hutchison’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 753 of 1st September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

