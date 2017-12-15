Firefighters spend 10 hours tackling Joppa midnight blaze

THIRTY firefighters worked through the night to control a blaze which ripped through three buildings just before midnight.

Huge flames could be seen shooting into the night sky as the fire spread through burning timbers sending neighbours fleeing.

Fire chiefs scrambled seven pumps from stations across the region after receiving a number of 99 calls.

When there they were forced to deploy a height appliance to tackle the inferno from above and pull in relief crews.

In all appliances from Musselburgh, Newcraighall, Marionville, Tollcross and Livingston were involved in the drama at Joppa.

A further crew form Sighthill remained on scene this morning.

Picture: Peter Lorimer

The three buildings ablaze were still been under construction at Seaview Terrace when the blaze took hold at 11.59pm.

The entire stretch of road between either end of Seaview Crescent was cordoned off while firecrews tackled the blaze.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there had been no casualties, but the fire itself had been extensive and involve dampening down work afterwards.

Pictures show that at least one of the new buildings has suffered considerable damage.

Picture: Peter Lorimer

In February 2015, a crew of workmen had to be rescued from the roof of a burning building on Seaview Terrace too.

Flames had ignited in the roofspace of the building just after lunch sparking a major rescue operation of four workers from Portobello firm City Roofing Ltd.

They were saved by firefighters using a hydraulic platform.

It was not yet clear what caused last night’s fire.

Seaview Terrace is reportedly closed to all traffic except for buses following the blaze.

