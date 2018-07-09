Letters: Portobello heritage must be protected

One reader believes that more must be done to protect Portobello. Do you agree?

IT is important that the heritage areas of Portobello be retained (‘Portobello locals dead sett against road closures’, Letters, June 27),

The Brighton/Rosefield area of Portobello forms part of a conservation area which has many original 19th century Georgian houses. The original street layout has also largely been retained and the setts form part of that streetscape.

Many European cities have successfully paved areas which carry both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The current plans for redoing the Brighton Place setts should ensure that they meet world best practice for buses, cars and bicycles.

Whether the area is aspahalted or the setts replaced there will be a period when traffic restrictions apply.

The focus now should be on planning bus and other traffic diversions which minimise inconvenience to residents, visitors, shoppers and traders.

Lothian Buses have proposed improvements to their original bus diversion plans which should be considered and supported.

Doreen Parker, Portobello High Street