Range Rover ploughs into parked car in Cramond crash

SCARED neighbours fled into the street in their nightclothes after a Range Rover smashed into a parked car outside their homes.

Police confirmed the driver of the 4x4 fled the scene after the dramatic crash in leafy Cramond this morning - just yards from Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s former home.

Jas Singh was first on the scene as a witness

Restaurateur Jas Singh was first on the scene shortly after 4am in Gamekeeper’s Road and said it was lucky no one was killed.

“I heard a really loud bang. I was so scared, it was like an explosion,” said a shocked Mr Singh, 60.

After hearing the crash’s impact, Mr Singh sprinted downstairs and outside in his pajamas to see if he could help and was faced by a debris-strewn street.

“It hit the car so hard, there was a screeching sound as it went further down the road,” said Mr Singh, who runs Spice Lounge in Corstorphine. “The wheel flew off and went further down the road.

The burgundy Range Rover had smashed into his neighbour’s parked car shunting it 20 metres down the road and into a wall bordering Bruntsfield golf course.

Sheer force of the impact had flipped the Range Rover onto its side before it careered another 30 metres down the road.

It came to rest on its side halfway across the pavement with driver’s airbag deployed and lights still on.

“I phoned the police and ambulance because I was worried somebody might be stuck in there injured but I didn’t see anyone,” said Mr Singh.

“I went and knocked on neighbours’ doors and they came out - someone was screaming, it was a nightmare.

“We’ve never had any problems like this before and I’ve stayed here for more than 20 years.

“It’s so dangerous. I don’t know how fast they were going but it must’ve been 60 or 70mph.

“People shouldn’t drive that fast. It was a bad accident and bad experience - someone could’ve been killed or injured.”

Police confirmed officers are investigating.

