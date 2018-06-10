Rolling Stones pay tribute to Edinburgh’s trams and salt and sauce

The Rolling Stones rocked Murrayfield as an army of middle-aged devotees left with plenty of satisfaction as the legends paid tribute to the city’s trams and salt and sauce on chips.

Despite boasting a combined age of almost 300 - the legends showed no sign of pulling any punches as they treated thousands of dedicated fans to an unforgettable night in the Capital.

As the brigade of thrilled fans marched from the West End to Murrayfield in the sunshine, there was a confidence that this was set to be a special Saturday night.

But then came the rain. And as the excellent support act Richard Ashcroft warned the Stones about a slippery platform, the punters unfurled their branded Rolling Stones ponchos and bin-bags as the typical Scottish summer rolled in. As excitement grew for the veteran rockers, the clouds parted to provide a calm backdrop for the headliners to storm the stage. The Stones were taking no chances though, with an army of towel-wielding workers wiping the ramp between songs.

Peppy pensioner Mick Jagger was showing no signs of taking it easy, despite taking a quick breather half-way through the energetic set. The front man also offered some patter for the crowd, joking he had arrived for the gig on the tram, climbed Arthur’s Seat and had chips with salt and sauce, washed down with Irn Bru.

He added: “It’s great to be back at this stadium - the biggest stadium in Scotland.

“Hope we do better than the last English people that played here.”

The nod to Scotland’s Calcutta Cup win over England was met with a round of chuckles - and rugby is clearly on the Stones’ mind - with their next two gigs at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff before performing at Twickenham in London.

He then asked the crowd to back England in the World Cup, saying: “You’re going to support us when we get to the semis of the World Cup, right?” which was met with a chorus of pantomime boos.

Jagger strutted across the stage and platform out into the Murrayfield crowd with his trademark swagger - wearing a host of sparkly and shiny outfits, as well as a blue top hat and Rolling Stones t-shirt.

As fireworks brought the memorable night to a close, crowds trudged away from the stadium singing choruses from their heroes’ hits. It may have only been rock and roll, but thousands of fans really liked it.

