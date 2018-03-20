Russian Consulate in Edinburgh hits out at ‘standoff’ over poisoning

RUSSIAN officials in Edinburgh have blasted the Scottish Government for supporting a “hostile standoff” in the wake of the Salisbury spy poisoning.

A total of 23 Russian diplomats have been expelled from the Russian embassy in London, and their counterparts north of the Border have expressed frustration.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Russian Consulate said: “The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Edinburgh is deeply saddened by this incident and wishes a rapid and complete recovery to all its victims, including Sergeant Nick Bailey.

“Our sympathies are with the local community and all innocent civilians affected by this tragic event.”

READ MORE: Russian news agency Sputnik expelled from Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce

It added:”It is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of the British Government to seek to seriously aggravate relations further in pursuit of its unseemly political ends, having announced a whole series of hostile measures, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country.

“By investigating this incident in a unilateral, nontransparent way, the British Government is again seeking to launch a groundless anti-Russian campaign.

“It is with much regret we have to note that the Scottish authorities have unequivocally provided their full support to this hostile standoff with Russia.

“We are receiving warm messages of support and consideration from many residents of Scotland and want to thank them all profoundly.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital