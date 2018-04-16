Scotmid staff threatened with handgun in Edinburgh armed robbery

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a Scotmid store on Sunday April 15.

The robbery happened on Walter Scott Avenue around 7.20pm when a man with what appeared to be a handgun threatened counter staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

The weapon was not discharged and no-one was injured, with police unable to confirm if the firearm is genuine or not.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to get in contact.

The man is described as being in his 30’s, around 5ft 6 inches tall, of heavy build with brown facial hair. He was wearing a burgundy hooded top with a black baseball cap under the hood and navy tracksuit bottoms with white stripes.

He left the shop and made off in the direction of Gilmerton Road.

Detective Constable Stevie Herd of Gayfield CID said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but it was a terrifying ordeal for members of staff in the store.

“We will do everything in our power to trace this individual and, while we are making our inquiries we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3530 of 15th April.”