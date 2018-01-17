Scottish Government relaunch ‘Eat Better Feel Better’ campaign

Sports stars have helped relaunch the Scottish Government’s Eat Better Feel Better campaign – telling primary school children about their favourite snacks and the benefits of healthy eating.

Eat Better Feel Better provides parents with tips to make healthy choices easier for their children and to show how quick, easy and cost-effective it can be to swap snacks that are higher in sugar and salt with more balanced options.

Ex-Celtic and Hibernian footballer and manager, John Hughes and Minister for Public Health and Sport, MSP Aileen Campbell Eat Better Feel Better relaunch. Pic; Lisa Ferguson

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell was joined by former footballer John Hughes, Scotland Rugby 7s captain Scott Riddell and founder of Gold and Gray Soccer Academy Ross Gray at Castleview Primary School in Edinburgh to relaunch the website.

Ms Campbell said:“Scottish parents can have incredibly busy schedules and that’s why Eat Better Feel Better aims to empower families with straightforward and affordable food and snack choices to help keep children happy and healthy.

“It’s great to have these incredible sporting ambassadors come down today to spend time with the children and talk to them about the how our healthy Snack Heroes – like bananas, rice cakes or apple slices – can help to keep them energised.”

John Hughes said: “As an ex-player, I know just how important it is to choose meals and snacks that are packed with goodness to keep you healthy and energised. The easiest way is to start by opting for simple snacks like the Eat Better Feel Better Snack Heroes that you can quickly prepare or grab on the go – even the smallest of changes can make a really big difference”.