Scottish woman ‘had sex with 14-year-old boy in US’

An Edinburgh hypnotherapist has been arrested in the US after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Sarah Louise McGill, 28, is alleged to have lived a double life in America posing as an international escort and accepting £2,000 payments a night for her services.

Sarah Louise McGill, from Edinburgh, was held following the alleged incident in Florida

She has been charged in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in a Florida hotel room last week.

McGill, who runs her own clinical hypnotherapy business in Edinburgh, was taken into custody after the teenager allegedly paid her $US480 (£340) for sex.

McGill, posing under the alias Sophia Belle, was said to have been approached by the 14-year-old. The teen made contact with her while searching online for prostitutes last week on Quora.com – a website known to carry escort ads.

Police later identified the woman from her United Kingdom passport as McGill. She was arrested on Saturday.

McGill and the boy allegedly started texting each other before they arranged to meet in a Marriott hotel room in Orlando.

The victim told police McGill had met him on the first floor of the hotel near the elevator.

After sex, the boy claims he paid McGill using a mix of $US50 and $US20 notes before leaving the hotel. Florida police later found McGill in the same hotel room with another man. Condom wrappers and cash were found by officers in a safe in her room.

McGill has been released on bail after being charged with lewd or lascivious battery. She was freed from Orange County Jail after paying a $1,000 bond on Monday. The businesswoman has been forced to hand over her UK passport to make sure she stays in Florida to attend a trial.

On the website where she promotes her escort services, McGill asks for “donations” of up to £2000 for her “time and companionship”.

A drinks date is advertised as costing £550, while a luxury overnight stay will set back a buyer £2,000.

McGill also boasts about her Edinburgh roots on the website on top of advertising her services.

“If you are into accents, with my slight, sweet sexy Scottish accent, I am guaranteed to set your pulse racing,” she says.

McGill adds: “I am a vibrant young woman, elegant and charming, nature has endowed me a sublime body that I am pleased to parade in the finest clothes.”

“Behind a face with fine features, imagine me a bit mischievous, adventurous, curious and libertine.

“With me you can live the fantasy, feel the romance, build a long-term friendship and perhaps chase a dream you forgot you ever had.” According to her Sophia Belle schedule, McGill was confirmed as being in Orlando at the time of the alleged offence. She had been due to leave on Monday.

McGill’s hypnotherapy business is based on Edinburgh’s St Colme Street in the Capital’s New Town.

The service offers to help with phobias, stress, confidence levels and weight loss.

The Sarah McGill Therapy website says: “I offer a caring and confidential service for my clients and ensure absolute privacy and anonymity at all times. If you have any particular concerns I’ll happily put your mind at rest.”

