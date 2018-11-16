Seven fire appliances called to Starbucks on Edinburgh's George Street

Have your say

Seven fire appliances have been called to an incident at a town house in the Capital's George Street tonight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7.20pm to a report of a burning smell coming from a house above Starbucks.

Six fire engines and a higher reach appliance have been dispatched to the scene and are conducting an investigation as to the cause of the smell, which is believed to be electrical.

The occupants of the premises have been evacuated while fire crews are searching for the cause.

The road is currently closed off.

More to come.