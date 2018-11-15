'Sounds ridiculous' - readers react to Ocean Terminal name change

Most readers appear to be less than impressed with the decision to rename Ocean Terminal as Porta, as part of its relaunch.

Owners Resolution Property have announced plans to attract an “exciting new mix of aspirational and premium brands” to the centre, which they purchased for an undisclosed sum in 2012.

And Ocean Terminal, which currently welcomes more than 4.5 million visitors every year, will be renamed Porta, maintaining the maritime theme. The cost of the revamp is yet to be revealed.

Due to open in the third quarter of 2019, Porta will attempt to emulate other brands in Resolution Property’s successful retail outlet portfolio, including their Honfleur Normandy Outlet in France, Designer Outlet Soltau in Germany and Billund Designer Outlet, currently being redeveloped in Denmark.

But more than 200 Edinburgh Evening News readers have reacted to the name change under the rebranding.

Among them is Nicky Alexander, who said: "Will still call it Ocean Terminal. Sounds ridiculous, Porta... But won't rush to go, gone down hill, was great when first opened."

Mark Ferguson said: "Everyone that stays in Edinburgh will always call it Ocean Terminal as we know it. Porta doesn't appeal to me."

Another, Sadat Ali, said: "Did Someone from The Apprentice make that name?"

Paul Burgess said: "What a dreadful new name! Porta leith?"

Erin H Rea simply wrote: "And we will all still call it ocean terminal."

Graeme McLachlan also made an interesting point: "Lothian Buses will need to change the name on all the bus timetables that has Ocean Terminal as their final destination."

But Bobbie Storrie disagreed with most, stating: "Sorry, Ocean Terminal definitely need to do something. Went there recently and very disappointed with the choice of retailers. Not worth the drive!"

Patricia Templeton said: "It can only be an improvement. OT is so tired and shabby with a poor range of shops."