Storm Ali: Tron Kirk masonry fall forces closure of South Bridge

South Bridge has been closed in central Edinburgh after masonry fell from the Tron Kirk due to high winds.

The falling masonry from the historic structure has forced the closure of South Bridge between the High Street and Chambers Street.

The road closure was announced at around 12:35pm.

Police have cordoned off the area with engineers on site assessing the condition of the building.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh World Heritage said: “Masonry has fallen from the roof of the historic Tron Kirk on the Royal Mile.

“Police have cordoned off the area with city council and Edinburgh World Heritage staff currently assessing the 17th century building.”

According to one unconfirmed report, lead flashing - not masonry - has fallen from the building.

