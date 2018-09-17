Storm Helene could force Queensferry Crossing closure for double-decker buses

Have your say

The Queensferry Crossing could be forced to close to double-decker buses on Wednesday if wind gusts exceed 60mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow - "be aware" - wind warning for all of Scotland throughout Wednesday as Storm Helene sweeps in.

Drivers have been urged to take care on coastal roads and stay alert to the potential for falling trees and debris.

The Met Office says that gusts of 60mph "are possible" in Scotland on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Edinburgh braced for rain and high winds as Storm Helene weather front hits UK

And a Tweet posted this afternoon by the Forth Bridges Twitter account says: "High winds gusting up to 61mph are forecast for Wednesday afternoon - this won't affect the wind-shielded Queensferry Crossing (except for double deck buses), but is likely to result in restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge."

The Tweet highlights that gusts above 60mph would result in a closure for double-decker buses on the Queensferry Crossing. .

However other vehicles, such as caravans or lorries, should be fine to use the crossing.

The bridge would only be closed to all traffic if wind gusts exceeded 100mph.

Double-decker buses, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians will all likely face restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge on Wednesday.