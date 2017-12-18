Sumatran tiger Baginda has died at Edinburgh Zoo

Have your say

A FEMALE tiger has been put to sleep at Edinburgh Zoo after suffering from a health issue.

The zoo confirmed that 15-year-old Sumatran tiger Baginda has died.

A statement from Edinburgh Zoo said: “Everyone at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo has been saddened by the loss of our Sumatran tiger Baginda.

“A firm favourite with our staff, members and visitors, Baginda was almost 15 years old and experiencing health-related issues expected in female tigers of her age.

“The quality of life and wellbeing of our animals is always our priority and the veterinary advice was that Baginda should be put to sleep to ensure she did not suffer.”