Teenager arrested after spate of luxury bike thefts

A teenager has been arrested after multiple high end bicycles were stolen from shops in Edinburgh.

The arrest follows an Evening News report on Tuesday about gangs of masked raiders breaking in to city bike shops and making off with thousands of pounds worth of two-wheeled plunder.

Among the victims was Stockbridge bike shop owner Lewis Crolla, who had his own high end ride stolen.

The bike, which was worth £4000, was snatched from outside Mr Crolla’s shop at Comely Bank Avenue - despite it being chained to an iron anchor.

And at Gamma bike shop on Dean Park Street two bikes were stolen on 24 April.

Police have now confirmed that a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the thefts at Dean Park Street and another at Haymarket Terrace.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a 16 year-old youth in connection with the theft of three bicycles from premises in Dean Park Street and Haymarket Terrace.

“A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.”

In January, a £6000 bicycle was stolen from Mr Crolla’s Bike & Spanner shop at Comely Bank Avenue, after thieves managed to smash through the front door.

