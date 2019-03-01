The cheapest - and most expensive - streets to park on in Edinburgh

The city council is to launch on-street pay-and-display parking charges on Sundays, with the move planned to be rolled out from April.

It has parked concern from businesses that the charges could “drive customers away”, while concerns have also been raised about the effect onpeople visiting friends and family in the city.

DRIVERS COULD BE ‘PRICED OUT’ OF EDINBURGH CITY CENTRE AS FREE SUNDAY PARKING TO END



Here is a guide to the cheapest - and most expensive - streets to park on:

MOST EXPENSIVE

Charge: £4.60 an hour

Areas:

George Street

St Andrew Square

Charlotte Square

Queen Street

Market Street

Cockburn Street

Charge: £4.10 an hour

Areas:

Stafford Street

Melville Street

Morrison Street to Shandwick Place

Old Town (including East Market Street)

Charge: £3.50 an hour

Areas:

West End (Palmerston Place area)

Moray Place

South Side/Nicolson Street

Tollcross/Fountainbridge

Heriot Row

Charge: £3.10 an hour

Areas:

New Town (Northumberland Street to St Stephen Street and Royal Crescent)

CHEAPEST

Charge: £2.70 an hour

Areas:

Bruntsfield

Sciennes

St Leonard’s

Dumbiedykes

Stockbridge and Dean