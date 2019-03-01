The cheapest - and most expensive - streets to park on in Edinburgh

The city council is to launch on-street pay-and-display parking charges on Sundays, with the move planned to be rolled out from April.
It has parked concern from businesses that the charges could “drive customers away”, while concerns have also been raised about the effect onpeople visiting friends and family in the city.
Here is a guide to the cheapest - and most expensive - streets to park on:
MOST EXPENSIVE
Charge: £4.60 an hour
Areas:
George Street
St Andrew Square
Charlotte Square
Queen Street
Market Street
Cockburn Street
Charge: £4.10 an hour
Areas:
Stafford Street
Melville Street
Morrison Street to Shandwick Place
Old Town (including East Market Street)
Charge: £3.50 an hour
Areas:
West End (Palmerston Place area)
Moray Place
South Side/Nicolson Street
Tollcross/Fountainbridge
Heriot Row
Charge: £3.10 an hour
Areas:
New Town (Northumberland Street to St Stephen Street and Royal Crescent)
CHEAPEST
Charge: £2.70 an hour
Areas:
Bruntsfield
Sciennes
St Leonard’s
Dumbiedykes
Stockbridge and Dean