Three charged over ‘bus surfing’ incident

Three boys have been charged with culpable and reckless conduct following a bus surfing video that emerged this week.

The video emerged online showing the “foolish” boy hitching a ride on the back of a number 26 bus.

Three have been charged over the incident

The bus surfing craze has gripped the Capital with Police Scotland labelling the act as “reckless behaviour”.

Yesterday police confirmed they were probing the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged three boys aged 12, 14 and 15 in connection with culpable and reckless conduct in the Milton Road area on 15th January 2018. A report has been submitted.”