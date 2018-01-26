Three charged over ‘bus surfing’ incident

Three boys have been charged with culpable and reckless conduct following a bus surfing video that emerged this week.

The video emerged online showing the “foolish” boy hitching a ride on the back of a number 26 bus.

Three have been charged over the incident

The bus surfing craze has gripped the Capital with Police Scotland labelling the act as “reckless behaviour”.

READ MORE: Police probe into “dangerous” bus surfing video

Yesterday police confirmed they were probing the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged three boys aged 12, 14 and 15 in connection with culpable and reckless conduct in the Milton Road area on 15th January 2018. A report has been submitted.”