Tim Peake’s Soyuz spacecraft goes on display in Edinburgh

Have your say

THE SOYUZ space capsule which carried British astronaut to the International Space Station has gone on public display in Edinburgh.

The spacecraft display and accompanying virtual reality adventure: Space Descent VR with Tim Peake, is open to the public at the National Museum of Scotland from 1pm today.

As the only Scottish venue on the tour of this spacecraft, the display gives the public an unmissable chance to see the Soyuz TMA-19M which was used to return to Earth on 18 June 2016.

READ MORE: Tim Peake’s spacecraft to go on show in Edinburgh

Major Tim Peake spent six incredible months aboard the International Space Station conducting experiments, walking in space and even running a marathon.

The accompanying virtual reality experience will allow visitors to join Tim Peake on a 250 mile descent back to earth and see space through the eyes of an astronaut.

READ MORE: How will astronaut Tim Peake re-adjust to the world?

The Science Museum Group acquired the module in December 2016 and it has recently been displayed at the Science Museum in London.

Tim Peake’s Soyuz module will be on display in the Capital until 4 August.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE