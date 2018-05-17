Traffic chaos as lorry hits bridge at Cameron Toll

Have your say

The road southbound at Cameron Toll has been closed after a lorry hit a bridge.

The incident happened around 8:45am this morning when a HGV lorry smashed into the top of the rail bridge at Old Dalkeith Road, southbound at Cameron Toll.

Signs approaching the bridge clearly state that only vehicles under 4.5 metres in height are able to pass underneath.

As a result of the crash, the road southbound has been closed.

Firefighters have arrived on the scene in an attempt to free the vehicle.

It is not yet known if any damage has been caused to the rail bridge.

Road users have been advised that traffic is currently moving very slow in the area.

Lothian Buses have stated that services 24, 8, 42, 33 and 49 will be subject to diversions following the incident.

It is the latest vehicle to hit the bridge in recent years.

In 2014, two lorries hit the bridge within a month of each other.

And in 2011 there was traffic chaos in the area after a Homebase delivery vehicle became wedged under the low bridge.

