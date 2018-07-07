Traffic misery after gas leak forces closure of Queensferry Road

Have your say

Capital motorists were left stuck in heavy traffic on Saturday morning after a gas leak forced the closure of one of Edinburgh’s main thoroughfares.

Queensferry Road was closed in both directions near the Quality Street junction, causing severe disruption.

The incident occurred after works in the area caused a gas leak.

Police were called in to assist the Fire and Rescue service.

While the road was only shut for 15 minutes, it caused a heavy build-up of traffic which was still having an effect over an hour later.

Several members of the public took to social media to vent their frustration.

One wrote: “Avoid Queensferry Road in Edinburgh, an hour long traffic down Cramond and made me extremely late for work. Fuming.”

Another added: “Been on this bus an hour and a half and have travelled this far due to an accident on Queensferry Road.”

