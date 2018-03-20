Traffic updates: Delays on Gorgie Road due to lane closure

Have your say

Drivers face lengthy delays on Gorgie and Calder Road this morning as a result of a lane closure at the Balgreen Junction.

The Citybound lane has been closed with drivers facing significant delays.

Traffic is also facing delays heading westbound through the area.

READ MORE: A third of Scotland’s roads are deemed to be in need of repair

A number of roadworks are being carried out across the Capital with a road closure on Melville Road resulting in bus diversions from 9am.

There is also heavy traffic on Glasgow Road with significant queues building at Gogar.

Traffic is also slow from Maybury to Drum Brae

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital